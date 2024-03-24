Is There Now An Opportunity In Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX:C6L)?

Let's talk about the popular Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX:C6L). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$7.37 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$6.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Singapore Airlines' current trading price of S$6.42 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Singapore Airlines’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Singapore Airlines Still Cheap?

Singapore Airlines is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.95x is currently well-above the industry average of 7.99x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Singapore Airlines’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Singapore Airlines look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Singapore Airlines, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe C6L is currently trading above its peers, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on C6L for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Singapore Airlines (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Singapore Airlines, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

