Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)?

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Air Transport Services Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Air Transport Services Group?

Great news for investors – Air Transport Services Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Air Transport Services Group’s ratio of 8.08x is below its peer average of 14.28x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Logistics industry. Air Transport Services Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Air Transport Services Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -8.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Air Transport Services Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ATSG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ATSG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATSG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Air Transport Services Group (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Air Transport Services Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

