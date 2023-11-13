Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)?

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Aris Water Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Aris Water Solutions Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Aris Water Solutions is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Aris Water Solutions’s ratio of 18.65x is below its peer average of 25.08x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Commercial Services industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Aris Water Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Aris Water Solutions generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Aris Water Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ARIS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARIS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ARIS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Aris Water Solutions (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

