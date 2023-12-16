Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND)?

While Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SWX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Landis+Gyr Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Landis+Gyr Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Landis+Gyr Group’s ratio of 40.42x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 34.15x, which means if you buy Landis+Gyr Group today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Landis+Gyr Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Landis+Gyr Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Landis+Gyr Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Landis+Gyr Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LAND’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LAND? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LAND, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for LAND, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Landis+Gyr Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Landis+Gyr Group (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Landis+Gyr Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

