Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Quanta Services’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Quanta Services Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11.53% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Quanta Services today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $163.93, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Quanta Services’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Quanta Services generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Quanta Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PWR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PWR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Quanta Services at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Quanta Services has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

