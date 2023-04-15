Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)?

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$70.90 and falling to the lows of US$51.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sprout Social's current trading price of US$52.06 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sprout Social’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sprout Social Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Sprout Social is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $80.42, but it is currently trading at US$52.06 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Sprout Social’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Sprout Social generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sprout Social, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SPT is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SPT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPT for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Sprout Social and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Sprout Social, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

