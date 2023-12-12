Is Now The Time To Put Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Balfour Beatty Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Balfour Beatty has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Balfour Beatty maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.2% to UK£7.8b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Balfour Beatty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Balfour Beatty insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have UK£15m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Balfour Beatty Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Balfour Beatty's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Balfour Beatty for a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Balfour Beatty you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

