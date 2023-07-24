Is Now The Time To Put Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rush Enterprises with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Rush Enterprises

How Fast Is Rush Enterprises Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Rush Enterprises' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 46%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Rush Enterprises remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 37% to US$7.5b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Rush Enterprises' forecast profits?

Are Rush Enterprises Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Rush Enterprises insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$164m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Rush Enterprises Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Rush Enterprises' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Rush Enterprises for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Rush Enterprises (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

