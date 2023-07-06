Is Now The Time To Put S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for S&T Bancorp

How Fast Is S&T Bancorp Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, S&T Bancorp has grown EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that S&T Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. S&T Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to US$383m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for S&T Bancorp?

Are S&T Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did S&T Bancorp insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$80k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for S&T Bancorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$14m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.3%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Chris McComish is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like S&T Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$3.6m.

S&T Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$2.5m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is S&T Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for S&T Bancorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for S&T Bancorp that we have uncovered.

The good news is that S&T Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here