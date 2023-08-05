Is Now The Time To Put WEX (NYSE:WEX) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like WEX (NYSE:WEX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is WEX Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that WEX has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that WEX's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note WEX achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$2.5b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are WEX Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of WEX, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have US$46m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add WEX To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into WEX's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for WEX that we have uncovered.

