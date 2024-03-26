Now that Trump's Truth Social has hit the stock market, a look at the DJT stock price

Donald Trump’s social media platform is now trading on the stock market.

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group, went public Tuesday morning under the ticker DJT, short for Donald J. Trump. The stock price was trading at $70.74 as of 9:38 a.m. ET, up 41.6%.

The public listing was made possible by Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Digital World’s shareholders voted in favor of the merger Friday, and Trump Media took Digital World's place on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected in a phone screen that is displaying the Truth Social app.

What is Digital World Aquisition?

Digital World is a SPAC, also known as a blank check company. These publicly traded shell companies exist to acquire or merge with private companies and take them public.

Truth Social’s merger with Digital World was first announced in 2021, when the number of companies going public via SPACs surged.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the Truth Social stock price? Here's how much 'DJT' is worth