Nuclear Energy Attorney Colleen Grygier Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth in Washington, D.C.

Colleen Grygier, Senior Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Colleen Grygier, Senior Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colleen T. Grygier, a corporate transactions attorney who advises energy sector clients on domestic and international nuclear, renewable and fossil fuel project development and finance matters, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Washington, D.C.

Grygier joins the firm as a senior attorney and brings with her more than 20 years of in-house and private practice experience. Most recently, she served as associate general counsel with TerraPower, LLC, an advanced nuclear reactor design and development engineering company. Prior to joining TerraPower, Grygier was senior counsel with nuclear power company Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

Grygier’s practice includes representing sponsors, investors, development banks and commercial lenders in a wide variety of project development, corporate finance, project finance and public-private partnership transactions spanning the globe from the Americas and Europe to the Middle East and Australia.

A selection of Grygier’s notable representations prior to joining the firm include:

Advised a nuclear power company on the negotiation of a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy and core agreements with key subrecipients and subcontractors in connection with an Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program Award valued at approximately $2 billion.

Advised a nuclear power company on the negotiation of a subrecipient agreement with a major U.S. utility in connection with a DOE ARDP Risk Reduction Award valued at approximately $130 million.

Advised a nuclear power company in connection with a $10 million transaction with the DOE, including serving in a lead role in negotiation of the Cooperative Agreement and research agreements with various national laboratories.

Advised a nuclear power company in connection with the construction contracts for four new nuclear power plants, valued at $3 billion.

Story continues

“Having served a key role advising on major contracts, projects and developments for two leading nuclear power companies over the past decade, Colleen brings valuable experience and insight to the firm,” said George Borovas, head of the Hunton Andrews Kurth’s nuclear practice. “Lawyers of her caliber are in high demand as the energy transition continues to unfold, and we are thrilled to have Colleen on our team.”

Grygier earned her undergraduate degree from Ambassador University and her law degree from Penn State Dickinson Law.

Grygier is the most recent of several key additions to Hunton Andrews Kurth’s growing roster of energy industry attorneys. Her colleagues include project finance partner Benjamin Cooper; partner Will Freeman and counsel Alex Choinski, who joined the firm’s tax and project finance practices from a prominent international energy company; mergers and acquisitions partner J.A. Glaccum; and project finance counsel Christian Rudloff.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global energy and infrastructure team provides comprehensive finance, development, and infrastructure counsel to DFIs, public private partnership investors, financial institutions, regulated and unregulated power companies, distributors and transportation companies, independent electric transmission companies and others involved in the social infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, oil, gas, LNG, petrochemical and nuclear industries.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jeremy Heallen Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (713) 220-3713 jheallen@huntonAK.com



