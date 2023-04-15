A number of insiders bought Goldcliff Resource Corporation (CVE:GCN) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (CVE:GCN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goldcliff Resource

The President George Sanders made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$150k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.06 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.05. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Goldcliff Resource insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about CA$0.054. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Goldcliff Resource Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Goldcliff Resource insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$160k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Goldcliff Resource Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Goldcliff Resource insiders own about CA$1.3m worth of shares. That equates to 40% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Goldcliff Resource Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Goldcliff Resource insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Goldcliff Resource (5 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

