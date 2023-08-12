Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shareholders have earned a 66% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) share price is up 66% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 2.3% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Looking back further, the stock price is 39% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

See our latest analysis for Nutanix

Nutanix isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Nutanix grew its revenue by 11% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 66%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Nutanix is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Nutanix will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Nutanix has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 66% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nutanix (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Nutanix may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.