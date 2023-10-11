Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) recently announced a dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Do?

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The firm invests primarily in adjustable-rate U.S. dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's Dividend History

Since 2004, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, currently distributing dividends on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, the fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 11.10% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 12.52%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the fund's annual dividend growth rate was -0.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -3.40% per year. Based on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 9.34%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-01-31, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-01-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a consistent dividend payment record, its negative growth rates and low profitability and growth ranks raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

