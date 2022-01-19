Nuvei Approved to Process Payments for Online Sportsbook Operators in New York

Nuvei

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces today it has been granted approval by the New York State Gaming Commission to process payments with recently licensed digital sports betting platforms launching in the state.

The commission approved five operators this month - Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive - to accept mobile and online sports wagers.

Nine operators are expected to be fully operational once regulatory approvals are finalised.

The regulatory reform means New Yorkers can make wagers on their preferred digital devices, rather than being limited to brick & mortar betting stores.

“Nuvei announced strategic alliances this past year with multiple US-regulated operators. We are pleased to now be supporting online sports betting operators and platform providers with a convenient, fast and secure payments capability to serve their New York customers,” said Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer. “This marks another step in our journey to expand with the growing industry as several states and countries are in the process of regulating online sports betting.”

Drawing on its deep roots with leading iGaming operators internationally and capabilities in the U.S. market, Nuvei stands as a proven solution provider to assist New York operators with industry expertise and payment processing technology. This includes a revenue optimization suite, providing frictionless deposit experience for millions of players through a variety of payment methods including cards, ACH and digital wallets, net deposits, real-time fraud prevention, risk management, and instant payouts.

