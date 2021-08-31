Nuwellis Inc. to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE), a company focused on providing solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload, announced today that Nestor Jaramillo Jr., Chief Executive officer, and George Montague, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate virtually in following upcoming investor conferences.

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, a virtual event with Nuwellis’ presentation scheduled for Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time

  • Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, an invitation-only event, featuring over 100 dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. A Fireside Chat with Nuwellis is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of Nuwellis’ website, https://ir.nuwellis.com/. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentations.

About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS:
George Montague
Chief Financial Officer
Nuwellis, Inc.
ir@nuwellis.com

Matt Bacso, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com

MEDIA:
Jessica Stebing
Health+Commerce
260-336-6202
jstebing@healthandcommerce.com


