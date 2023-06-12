nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will pay a dividend of $0.175 on the 4th of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is around the industry average.

nVent Electric's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, nVent Electric's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

nVent Electric Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The last annual payment of $0.70 was flat on the annual payment from5 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

We Could See nVent Electric's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that nVent Electric has grown earnings per share at 5.1% per year over the past five years. nVent Electric definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that nVent Electric has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for nVent Electric for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is nVent Electric not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

