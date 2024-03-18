Nvidia bringing its Omniverse technology to Apple's Vision Pro headset

Nvidia (NVDA) says that it is bringing its Omniverse enterprise technology to Apple’s (AAPL) Vision Pro AR/VR headset. The graphics chip giant announced the news during its annual GTC conference in San Jose on Monday.

The idea is to let developers use Nvidia’s Omniverse tools in an AR/VR setting via the Vision Pro. Nvidia’s Omniverse is a platform that allows programmers to create digital twins of objects and locations that they can use to determine how they’ll behave or look in the real world.

Nvidia says organizations can use its Omniverse tool to create things like factories in a digital space so that they can understand how workers will move around the facility before they ever put shovels into the ground.

During GTC, Nvidia showed how a designer could use a car configuration tool via the Vision Pro to manipulate different aspects of a vehicle and then virtually step into it.

The company says it’s able to do this via its Omniverse Cloud APIs, or application programming interfaces, and its Graphics Delivery Network that streams directly to the Vision Pro via the cloud.

A customer uses Apple's Vision Pro headset at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan in New York City, Feb. 2, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/REUTERS) (REUTERS / Reuters)

“Apple Vision Pro is the first untethered device which allows for enterprise customers to realize their work without compromise,” Rev Lebaredian, Nvidia vice president of simulation, said in a statement. “We look forward to our customers having access to these amazing tools.”

The move is a win for both Nvidia and Apple. It ensures that Nvidia’s Omniverse is available on Apple’s high-end headset and gives Apple’s Vision Pro another enterprise offering.

Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro is too pricy for most consumers, but enterprise customers, for the most part, can more easily swallow that kind of price. Plus, bringing Nvidia's Omniverse technology to the headset makes it a far more attractive purchase.

Whether that means Apple will see a meaningful sales jump, however, remains to be seen. If it does, it could provide a powerful business line for the Vision Pro and Apple's bottom line.

Story continues

Subscribe to the Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter. (Yahoo Finance)

Daniel Howley is the tech editor at Yahoo Finance. He's been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance