U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,699.35
    -20.63 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,492.96
    -30.84 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,676.99
    -95.41 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.42
    +0.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.10
    -16.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    -0.0079 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0920
    +0.0940 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1259
    -0.0063 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7530
    +0.5660 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,220.52
    -402.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.29
    -1.39 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,928.16
    -8.58 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

O-I Glass' Sustainable Production of Sustainable Glass Packaging

O-I Glass, Inc.
·7 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / At O-I, we love glass - and we are not alone. The United Nations has declared 2022 to be the International Year of Glass. And it is easy to see why. Glass is a key ingredient for modern life. Glass has transformed and elevated cityscapes, architecture, vehicle design, art, and the gigabit speeds at which we live our digital lives. Glass has also transformed our relationship with food and beverages, not only by providing shelf-stable packaging but also enabling brand-defining and beautifully distinctive designs.

The contributions of glass go beyond its beauty, utility, and transformative power. Glass is made from a few basic ingredients and has localized supply chains. It is already widely recycled and has been for decades. Glass is an infinitely recyclable material, inert, and does not raise ocean pollution, waste, and food contact issues of other materials. In contrast, others depend on far-flung global supply chains, present waste problems if not recycled, or need future invention to be widely recycled or recyclable at all. Glass has none of these challenges - today or tomorrow.

Glass is being recognized by the U.N. because the sum-total of its benefits advance the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and are a necessary part of building a just, equitable, and sustainable global community. Whether glass is used for fiber optic cables, architecture, insulation, vaccine vials, or food and beverage containers, we agree wholeheartedly with the U.N. that we need more, not less, glass to ensure that we achieve the sustainable future to which we all aspire.

At O-I, we believe glass is the perfect material for sustainably protecting and showcasing the food and beverage products that are part of our daily lives. We also understand that the sustainability of any product depends on the sustainability of the processes and relationships the organization uses to produce it. True sustainability is not binary, a single-variable evaluation, or an end point. It is about a continuous quest to find and maintain the delicate balance that must exist among an organization and its products and the competing needs and outputs of other people, organizations, and the planet. Our commitment to transform how we manufacture glass is an essential component in our quest to achieve this big-picture balance that is sustainability.

For more than 100 years, O-I has innovated and transformed how glass packaging is made and sold - starting with Michael Owens's invention of the machine that enabled mass production of glass containers. Innovation is in our DNA and we continue to reimagine how we will sustainably evolve every aspect of our business, from our glass-making technology and processes to our customer approach and how we support our people and communities. Reducing, reusing, and recycling are necessary to a sustainable future but alone are not sufficient to get the job done. True sustainability depends on continuously transforming everything from the fuels, processes, and technologies we use to the relationships we have with our suppliers, customers, communities, and our nearly 25,000 employees.

In this year's report on our 2021 results, we detail the transformative steps forward in our processes, products, and our interconnected relationships with our stakeholders. The progress we have made along our sustainability journey goes beyond balancing products and processes - it also involves our work to fully integrate sustainability into how we govern and resource our business.

Our holistic, systems-based approach to addressing sustainability has resulted in progress for our operations: increasing energy efficiency, upgrading our furnaces with gas-oxygen technology, advancing lightweighting of our products, creating more resilient supply chains, and partnering with our stakeholders. The progress shared in this report is a result of continuous engagement with our customers, suppliers, employees, and communities to align our sustainable focus with the evolving needs of an ever-changing ecosystem. This work, and more, is moving us and our communities toward a truly circular economy for packaging that leverages the infinite recyclability of glass.

We understand that responsible production for packaging, combined with a trusted, ethical approach to business is important to our customers, and their customers. We are proud to share our governance and oversight structure that reinforces our high standards of conduct in everything we do. And our holistic approach to sustainability, combined with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, are the foundation of this trust and guide us in our approach to sustainability.

Our success in advancing our sustainable journey has been the result of maintaining this focus, which has led to gains and efficiencies that have benefited our business and environmental footprint. We have prioritized increasing renewable electricity. By year-end 2021, we have purchased renewable electricity certificates covering 27% of our global electricity consumption - against a goal of 40% by 2030. We also have accelerated innovative projects for energy-efficient melting, which are transforming our manufacturing systems to be the bestin-class and helping accelerate the percentage of recycled glass used in our processes. These efforts, and others, have lowered our absolute emissions 13.5% against our 2017 baseline. We look forward to hitting our goal of 25% reduction by 2030.

These pages contain insights on our climate-change roadmap and how our strategic pillars - increased cullet usage, transformative technology, renewable electricity, and greater energy efficiency - will accelerate our progress while we engineer and innovate to use lowercarbon fuels as they become commercially available. We will share the ways we are reimagining and reinventing the business model for glass packaging to create a future where the innate circularity of glass meets O-I's disruptive MAGMA melting technology and other innovations to change how glass is made and sold.

A sustainable future for glass packaging involves not just the use of cleaner gas-oxygen fuels and improved hybrid technology in traditional furnaces, but also O-I's revolutionary MAGMA melting technology capable of using less refined recycled glass, biofuels, and other carbon-neutral renewable sources of energy.

The report also highlights innovative programs O-I is pioneering to reduce natural resource usage and generate increased cullet availability through the building of sophisticated ecosystems that drive glass recycling and increase recycled content in our products. In 2021, we engaged in 49 closed-loop glass recovery systems across the globe, including four new programs in the U.S., in which our customers return their scrap container glass directly to our furnaces. We continued building our Glass4Good™ community recycling program by initiating nine programs with two becoming fully operational by the end of 2021.

As leaders in glass packaging, we're committed to re-balancing the narrative around glass. The end of 2021 marked the second year of our Glass Advocacy Campaign in the strategic North American market. The campaign leverages social media to target consumers and industry influencers with relevant, engaging, and impactful messages about the benefits of glass. Those messages have reached 105 million Americans on average 12 times, generating 1.35 billion impressions. It's quite clear that #TeamGlass is growing and generating ambassadors.

In 2021, we developed a broadened DE&I roadmap, establishing a strategic framework to drive improvement. We created a global DE&I community with ambassadors from all country groups, held a global Day of Understanding event, made LGBTQ+ allyship training available, added Martin Luther King Day as a companyrecognized holiday in the U.S., and held our fourth consecutive International Women's Day celebration. We are working to further enhance our global strategy starting by implementing DE&I policies and practices across our employee experience and empowering grassroots improvement initiatives.

As we strive to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions, we are building a strong, resilient organization designed for the future. Glass has endured the test of time for millennia, yet it has never been so modern and relevant. We are proud of our sustainable advancements and our 25,000 passionate glassmakers that make us more sustainable each day. We hope you are inspired by our progress and join us in celebrating the International Year of Glass.

Read more

O-I Glass, Inc., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture
O-I Glass, Inc., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from O-I Glass, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: O-I Glass, Inc.
Website: https://www.o-i.com/sustainability
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: O-I Glass, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721013/O-I-Glass-Sustainable-Production-of-Sustainable-Glass-Packaging

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon, Shell and Chevron Sued by NJ Over Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers were sued by New Jersey for allegedly deceiving the public about the impact of petroleum on global warming, joining other states that are seeking to hold the industry legally accountable for climate change.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographi

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaWithin mi

  • Exxon, LyondellBasell, Cyclyx plan $100M plastic processing plant in Houston region

    Exxon Mobil Corp., LyondellBasell and Cyclyx will invest an estimated $100 million to develop the processing facility in the Houston area.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Oil bounces as U.S. supplies show decline, while Biden administration plans another SPR release

    Oil futures bounce Wednesday, finding support as industry data shows a fall in U.S. crude supplies and traders debate the impact of another SPR release.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • College wrestler saves friend from grizzly bear attack by pulling it off him by the ear

    “I could hear when his teeth would hit my skull, I could feel when he’d bite down on my bones and they’d kind of crunch,” said wrestler Kendall Cummings

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Want to get richer? You may need to stop looking at saving money like this, and start viewing it like this instead

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Despite many high-yield savings accounts paying more than they have in over a decade — see the highest savings rates you may get now here — most Americans are under-saved. More than half (56%) of Americans couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expenses with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate.

  • Kroger Needs Albertsons to Take on Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Costco

    The National Grocers Association has come out against the deal (because they seem unaware of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco).

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy Hoarding in Overdrive Soothes Worries of Winter Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Efforts to stockpile fuel mean Europe and Asia are approaching winter with healthy inventories as governments seek to counter shrinking supplies from Russia.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaEurope’s natura

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Nationwide's New Retirement Plan Guarantees Lifetime Income

    Nationwide is going to start offering a target-date fund with an included annuity to 401(k) participants, allowing guaranteed income in retirement.

  • A Quarter Of Europe’s Solar And Battery Manufacturing Capacity Is At Risk

    Sky-high energy prices across Europe are threatening as much as 25% of the continent’s solar and battery manufacturing capacity

  • Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG

    Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials. Natural gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if its producers can prove they have reduced greenhouse gas emissions associated with getting it to market, or if they purchase carbon offsets to cut its net climate impact. But the number of deals to ship carbon neutral LNG around the world has dropped to less than 10 so far this year, from 30 in 2021, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.