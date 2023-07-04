Do Oak Valley Bancorp's (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Oak Valley Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Oak Valley Bancorp has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Oak Valley Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Oak Valley Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 43% to US$77m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Oak Valley Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$206m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Oak Valley Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see Oak Valley Bancorp insiders walking the walk, by spending US$438k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director H. Holder for US$115k worth of shares, at about US$23.03 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Oak Valley Bancorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$40m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 20% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Chris Courtney, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Oak Valley Bancorp, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.6m.

Oak Valley Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$829k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Oak Valley Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Oak Valley Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. If you think Oak Valley Bancorp might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

