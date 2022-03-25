U.S. markets closed

Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Vice President Promotion

Oak Valley Community Bank
·2 min read
  • OVLY
Oak Valley Community Bank
Oak Valley Community Bank

OAKDALE, Calif., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotion of Lisa Melville to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Melville is based out of the bank’s Downtown Sonora Branch.

Melville has been in banking for over 40 years, nearly 20 of which have been in commercial banking. When Oak Valley acquired Mother Lode Bank in 2015, Melville was a great fit with the commercial team. She has played an integral role in representing both Sonora branches and serving clients throughout Tuolumne County, as well as the Eastern Sierra. In addition, Melville has been instrumental in our efforts to assist businesses in the Mother Lode region with PPP loan and forgiveness applications.

Melville will continue to focus on commercial lending and business development. “I can’t say enough about Lisa’s work ethic and professionalism. She is a key employee whom we greatly rely on in the Sierra region and is highly deserving of this promotion,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group.

Melville is a Sonora native, calling Tuolumne County home for more than 50 years. In 1999, she became the first female member of Sonora Lions Club and remains active in the club today. She is also a Board member of Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. When away from the office, Melville enjoys gardening, camping, hiking, kayaking, spending time at the beach and traveling. She resides in Sonora with her husband Larry.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and is expected to open as a full-service branch in the second half of the year.

For more information, visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact:

Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty

Phone:

(209) 848-2265

www.ovcb.com


