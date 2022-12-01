U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +0.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +57.00 (+3.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +1.18 (+5.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0119 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0187 (+1.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3010
    -2.7790 (-2.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,922.28
    -143.85 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

ObsEva Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

ObsEva SA
·12 min read
ObsEva SA
ObsEva SA

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange


GENEVA, Switzerland – December 1, 2022 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN) (“ObsEva” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for women’s health, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

“We are pleased to have neared the completion of a restructuring process that allowed us to generate an important influx of capital, positioned us to resolve our over-indebted position, and streamlined our cost structure,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. “We are now well-positioned to support the development of nolasiban, a novel, oral oxytocin receptor antagonist being developed to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization, and we look forward to the initiation of our partner’s (Yuyuan BioScience) clinical trial following the recent approval of their IND in China.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • IND Acceptance for Nolasiban in China: Nolasiban is a novel, oral oxytocin receptor antagonist being developed to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights for nolasiban, except for the People’s Republic of China where it has been sub-licensed to Yuyuan BioScience (“Yuyuan”). Yuyuan’s IND application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of nolasiban has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation at the Chinese National Medical Products Administration. Yuyuan plans to initiate a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial in China to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic characteristics of nolasiban in healthy adult female subjects.

  • Sale of Ebopiprant Rights to XOMA: On November 22, 2022, ObsEva announced the sale of the Ebopiprant royalty and milestone license to XOMA Corporation (“XOMA”) for an upfront payment of $15 million and future milestone payments of up to approximately $98 million. Sale proceeds have positioned ObsEva to resolve its over-indebtedness position, and ObsEva has been granted until December 15, 2022 to provide Swiss statutory financial information to the Swiss courts, at which time it intends to withdraw its previously announced moratorium proceedings. The Ebopiprant sale proceeds are also anticipated to position ObsEva to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing of the Company’s common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Following the transaction, ObsEva now expects it has cash runway through Q4 2023, providing strategic optionality.

  • Assignment of linzagolix contracts to Kissei: Transition of the linzagolix program to Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kissei”) is complete following the assignment of clinical, manufacturing, and scientific contracts related to the development of linzagolix. These assignments represent savings of approximately $16.0 million in contractual commitments, including $5.0 million of accounts payable and accrued expenses recognized as assignment income during Q3 and expected to be recognized as assignment income during Q4 2022.

  • Reduction-in-force: Termination of approximately 70% of employees has been substantially completed, with expected savings of approximately $7.6 million on an annual basis, which represents estimated cash compensation related to salary, bonus, and benefits to affected employees.

  • Debt restructuring: The Company restructured its debt owed to certain funds and accounts managed by JGB Management, Inc. (“JGB”) via the early retirement of debt and certain reductions in the conversion price such that approximately $6.5 million of convertible notes are currently outstanding as of December 1, 2022, compared with approximately $41 million outstanding at June 30, 2022.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

  • ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $9.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $54.7 million at December 31, 2021. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company received $15 million from XOMA related to the sale of all rights related to Ebopiprant, and estimates that it has approximately $16.0 million of cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents on hand as of November 30, 2022 following the payment of substantially all accounts payable currently due.

  • Operating income other than revenue was $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $20.1 million in the prior year period. The $3.7 million in assignment income was recognized following the assignment of linzagolix contractual obligations to Kissei in the current period as compared to the net proceeds of $20.1 million received from the Organon License Agreement in the prior period. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company recognized an additional $1.3 million in assignment income from the further assignment of linzagolix contracts.

  • Research and development expenses were approximately $0.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately $11.5 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of approximately $10.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to transfer of development activities for the linzagolix program following the termination of the Kissei license arrangement and related vendor contracts, as well as lower salaries, bonus estimates, and share based compensation expense resulting from the termination of approximately 70% of our employees as announced in September 2022 and other actions related to the planned corporate restructuring.

  • General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $7.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $3.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to decreased professional fees resulting from the reduction of consulting services following the termination of the Kissei License Agreement, as well as decreased salary and share based compensation expenses resulting from the corporate restructuring.

  • Finance expense, net was approximately $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.7 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a loss on the event of default under the current outstanding notes, partially offset by a gain recognized on the extinguishment of debt resulting from the Amendment and Forbearance Agreement with JGB executed in July 2022 and other finance income recognized upon the release of a portion of the prepayment penalty upon conversion of a portion of the outstanding principal balance under the current outstanding notes during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $12.1 million, or $0.13 net loss per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million in the prior year period, or $0.01 net income per share.

The third quarter 2022 financial statements can be accessed in the financial reports section here of the Company’s website, or directly here.

About Nolasiban

Nolasiban is a novel, oral oxytocin receptor antagonist being developed to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights for nolasiban, except for the People’s Republic of China where it has been sub-licensed to Yuyuan. Under the sublicense agreement with Yuyuan for nolasiban, ObsEva is entitled to receive aggregate milestone payments of up to $17 million upon the achievement of specified development, regulatory, and first sales milestones, and aggregate milestone payments of up to $115 million upon the achievement of additional, tiered sales milestones. In addition, Yuyuan has agreed to pay tiered royalties on net sales at percentages ranging from high-single digit to low-second digits.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “ongoing”, “objective”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “should”, “will”, “would”, or the negative of these and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the status of ObsEva’s restructuring process, expected benefits from the sale of rights to ebopiprant to XOMA , ObsEva’s cash runway and indebtedness position, the ability of ObsEva to support the development of nolasiban, the receipt of potential milestone payments under the agreement with XOMA, the receipt of potential milestone and royalty payments under the sublicense agreement with YuYuan, Yuyuan’s plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for nolasiban as designed, expected savings from the workforce reduction, the timing, outcome and potential impact of ObsEva’s intended withdrawal of the pending moratorium proceedings before Swiss courts, and ObsEva’s plans for and ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties in the ability of the proceeds from the sale of rights to ebopiprant to XOMA to provide the expected benefits, ObsEva’s cash requirements and ability to resolve its current indebtedness position, the achievement of milestones under the agreement with XOMA, the achievement of milestones under the sublicense agreement with YuYuan, the ability of Yuyuan to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial for nolasiban as designed, the workforce reduction to provide the anticipated savings, the outcome and potential impact of ObsEva’s intended withdrawal of the pending moratorium proceedings before Swiss courts, including with respect to ObsEva’s agreements with third parties and outstanding debt obligations, ObsEva’s ability to successfully restructure its operations, ObsEva’s ability to regain compliance with the continued listing rules of Nasdaq and the potential for Nasdaq to use its discretionary authority to delist ObsEva’s common shares in connection with the pending Swiss moratorium proceedings if ObsEva is not able to withdraw such proceedings, the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and the capabilities of such third parties, the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak and other geopolitical events, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 10, 2022, in the Reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on May 17, 2022, August 17, 2022 and December 1, 2022 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Administrative Contact

Shauna Dillon

shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Will Brown

will.brown@obseva.com

+1 (334) 313-2319

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in USD ’000, except per share data)

 

 

Three-month period
ended September 30,

 

 

Nine-month period
ended September 30,

 

 

Notes

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

OPERATING INCOME OTHER THAN REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating income

8

 

 

3

 

 

 

20,098

 

 

 

4,852

 

 

 

20,108

 

Assignment income

8

 

 

3,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,709

 

 

 

 

Total operating income other than revenue

 

 

 

3,712

 

 

 

20,098

 

 

 

8,561

 

 

 

20,108

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

9

 

 

(692

)

 

 

(11,531

)

 

 

(13,411

)

 

 

(41,532

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

 

(3,649

)

 

 

(7,035

)

 

 

(18,393

)

 

 

(15,114

)

Impairment of intangible asset

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19,400

)

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

 

(4,341

)

 

 

(18,566

)

 

 

(51,204

)

 

 

(56,646

)

OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME

 

 

 

(629

)

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

(42,643

)

 

 

(36,538

)

Finance income

 

 

 

2,885

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

2,385

 

 

 

702

 

Finance expense

 

 

 

(2,494

)

 

 

(822

)

 

 

(4,472

)

 

 

(2,423

)

Loss on event of default

6

 

 

(17,586

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,586

)

 

 

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

6

 

 

5,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,713

 

 

 

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE TAX

 

 

 

(12,111

)

 

 

838

 

 

 

(56,603

)

 

 

(38,259

)

Income tax income (expense)

11

 

 

54

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(70

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

 

 

 

(12,057

)

 

 

819

 

 

 

(56,656

)

 

 

(38,329

)

Net (loss) income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

12

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.65

)

 

 

(0.52

)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Remeasurements on post-employment benefit plans, net of tax

14

 

 

5,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,581

 

 

 

 

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

 

5,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,581

 

 

 

 

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

 

 

 

(6,476

)

 

 

819

 

 

 

(51,075

)

 

 

(38,329

)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In USD ’000)

Notes

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

4

 

 

9,684

 

 

 

54,734

 

Other receivables

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

3,560

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

 

1,705

 

 

 

5,223

 

Total current assets

 

 

 

11,563

 

 

 

63,517

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

625

 

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

58

 

Intangible assets

5

 

 

4,503

 

 

 

24,503

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

288

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

 

5,244

 

 

 

25,474

 

Total assets

 

 

 

16,807

 

 

 

88,991

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other payables and current liabilities

 

 

 

7,213

 

 

 

9,038

 

Accrued expenses

10

 

 

2,353

 

 

 

13,783

 

Current borrowings

6

 

 

8,902

 

 

 

 

Current lease liabilities

 

 

 

367

 

 

 

686

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

 

18,835

 

 

 

23,507

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current lease liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

240

 

Non-current borrowings

6

 

 

 

 

 

25,733

 

Post-employment obligations

14

 

 

568

 

 

 

6,581

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

 

553

 

 

 

591

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

 

1,121

 

 

 

33,145

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

 

8,467

 

 

 

6,489

 

Share premium

 

 

 

441,306

 

 

 

430,630

 

Reserves

 

 

 

35,129

 

 

 

32,195

 

Accumulated losses

 

 

 

(488,051

)

 

 

(436,975

)

Total shareholders’ equity

7

 

 

(3,149

)

 

 

32,339

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

16,807

 

 

 

88,991

 



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Newt Gingrich says Republicans are ‘underestimating’ President Joe Biden

    The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher Thursday morning, jumping as much as 5.3%. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), Snowflake generated revenue of $557 million, up 67% year over year, driven by product revenue that also grew 67%.

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Here's How The Rich Avoid Paying Savings Account Taxes

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tesla set to unveil semi-truck EV in Nevada delivery to PepsiCo

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's plans to unveil its electric freight truck tonight.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • SNDL Stock in 2023: Skyrocket or Crash?

    It has not been a great year for SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers. A tough macroeconomic environment and pricing erosion in the oversupplied Canadian cannabis market have been disastrous not only for SNDL, but also for all Canadian cannabis stocks. In the words of CEO Zach George, "In a sense, things in the Canadian cannabis industry are so bad that they're good."

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.