OC to be recognized as All-Steinway Spirio Institution

Mar. 28—Odessa College will host a news conference at 3 p.m. April 1 in the Saulsbury Campus Center lobby for representatives from Steinway and Sons as they recognize OC as one of only a few institutions in the U.S. to earn the distinction as an All-Steinway Spirio Institution.

With the Spirio technology and instruments, OC can touch the lives of students even where there are no music teachers and also teach remotely at its extension centers.

Steinway and Sons Regional Manager C.J. McBride will make the official presentation to the school following a demonstration of the Steinway Spirio instrument and technology. The demonstration will include a collaboration with New York pianist Michael Cabe, who will be performing live from New York City and an OC music faculty member and an OC student.

The Spirio system is billed as the world's finest high-resolution piano, capable of live performance capture and playback. It allows the pianist to capture their performance on a Spirio instrument and have their performance played back on any other Spirio piano worldwide, copying everything from the original performance, including applied pressure, dynamic range, pedaling and more.