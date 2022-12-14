U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,043.74
    +24.09 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,300.27
    +191.63 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,321.48
    +64.67 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.50
    +11.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    +1.59 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    -0.0180 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8510
    -0.6080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,071.54
    +274.83 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.82
    +5.92 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.33
    -9.56 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Ocean Power Technologies Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine data, power, and consulting service solutions, today announced that the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) was convened on December 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

The Annual Meeting was adjourned to allow additional time for the Company’s stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 19, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”).

The Annual Meeting will reconvene on January 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM EST. During this adjournment period, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. If you are a shareholder of the Company, no matter how many shares you own, your vote is extremely important. Without your vote, the Company may not be able to take certain required corporate governance actions, and the Company will continue to incur expenses associated with the postponement of this meeting. For those of you that have voted already, we are grateful for the strong shareholder support of all of the proposals presented for a vote at this meeting.

Only shareholders of record, as of the record date, October 18, 2022 (the “Record Date”), are entitled to and are being requested to vote at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked as described in the Proxy Statement, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record as of the Record Date, whom have not yet voted, to do so by January 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST. Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials, may contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, by calling them at 203-561-6945, or by email OPTT@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Ocean Power Technologies:

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California.

Contact Information

Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Wall Street Is Giving Up on QuantumScape Stock: Should You Sell?

    A big downgrade from Goldman Sachs has some investors looking askance at the EV battery research pioneer.

  • These 2 Stocks Throttled Up on Fed Day

    Even as investors were nervous about imminent news about interest rates, a couple of companies bucked the downtrend.

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • Fed Meeting: Get Ready For A Hawkish Surprise; S&P 500 Rally Faces Test

    The Fed meeting could dampen spirits raised by soft CPI inflation data. Powell's focus on strong wage growth isn't great for the S&P 500.

  • Will ChargePoint Stock Recover in 2023?

    The growth of EVs should be beneficial for EV charging companies. Major EV charging stocks have corrected significantly during the year. Shares of leading EV charging company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is down 44% as of this writing.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • Why Tesla Shares Could Have Much Further to Fall

    There's no denying that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the most dynamic and influential companies over the past decade or so. The danger here is due to CEO Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and yes, the reason has to do with his increasingly political commentary since taking over the platform. Rather, it's that his highly public, aggressive, and increasingly partisan views stand a good chance of alienating Tesla's core customer base.

  • In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, quickly brushed off the question when it came in toward the end of her daily press conference Tuesday. No, she said, there was no chance that anyone in the White House leaked the November inflation report before its 8:30 a.m. publication. Too much fuss was being made, as she saw it, over what were just “minor market movements.”Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMus

  • 3 of the Biggest Bargains for 2023 in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    These highly profitable, time-tested Buffett stocks are valued at forward-year price-to-earnings ratios of between 6 and 9.

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Shouldn't Be the Big Story for Cannabis Companies

    Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.

  • 3 High-Yield S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought for 2023

    These time-tested companies, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 5.8%, are plain-as-day bargains for opportunistic investors.

  • Stocks open mixed as Fed decision looms

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Vanguard Predicts 'Global Recession' Next Year — You Should Listen

    Big mutual fund companies don't make bold calls often. So when they do, like Vanguard just did, it's wise to take notice.