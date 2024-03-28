Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 4.3% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Oceana Group (JSE:OCE). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Oceana Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oceana Group is:

12% = R990m ÷ R8.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Oceana Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

When you first look at it, Oceana Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 10%, is definitely interesting. Yet, Oceana Group has posted measly growth of 3.9% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is quite low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the low growth in earnings could also be the result of this.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Oceana Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 1.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Oceana Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Oceana Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (that is, the company retains only 41% of its income) over the past three years for Oceana Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Oceana Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 54%. As a result, Oceana Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 13% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Oceana Group has some positive attributes. Especially the substantial growth in earnings backed by a decent ROE. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

