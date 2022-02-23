U.S. markets closed

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Pricing of $53.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Ocugen
·4 min read
In this article:
  OCGN
Ocugen
Ocugen

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of approximately 15,973,420 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $53.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ocugen. The offering is expected to close on or about February 25, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Ocugen has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 2,396,013 million additional shares of its common stock.

Ocugen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The offering is being made by Ocugen pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2021, which became automatically effective upon filing with the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and the accompanying base prospectus have been filed with the SEC and are available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Ocugen’s expectations regarding the completion of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, such as market and other conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the SEC, including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Ocugen Contact:
Ken Inchausti
Head, Investor Relations & Communications
IR@Ocugen.com


