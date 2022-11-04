U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,113.54
    +851.00 (+4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.50
    +22.45 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Ocuphire Pharma Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 and Provides Corporate Update

Ocuphire Pharma
·11 min read
Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma

NDA Submission for Nyxol for RM and Initiation of VEGA-2 on Track for Q4 2022

Topline Data from ZETA-1 Phase 2b Trial of Oral APX3330 Expected in Early 2023

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provides a corporate update.

“During the third quarter, Ocuphire continued to execute elements of our strategic plan to bring innovative treatments to patients with highly prevalent refractive and diabetic retinal diseases,” said Mina Sooch, MBA, founder and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma. “With enrollment and 24-week treatment completed in over 100 patients in our ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial of APX3330, we look forward to sharing topline results in early 2023, bringing us closer to delivering a potential oral option for diabetic retinopathy patients. We are on track for NDA submission for Nyxol for reversal of mydriasis in the fourth quarter 2022. We have strong momentum and are poised to deliver on multiple catalysts going forward that we believe will create significant value for our company and shareholders.”

Key Anticipated Future Milestones

  • Reversal of Mydriasis (RM): Plan to submit New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA for Nyxol in RM indication in Q4 2022, with potential approval and commercial launch as first dilation reversal drop in 2023.

  • Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Plan to report top-line results from the ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial of APX3330 in early 2023. APX3330 is a novel oral therapy with a dual mechanism of action in validated pathways, decreasing both abnormal angiogenesis and inflammation.

  • Presbyopia: Plan to initiate VEGA-2 Phase 3 trial in Q4 2022 investigating Nyxol alone and Nyxol with 0.4% low-dose pilocarpine (LDP) as adjunctive therapy. In addition, VEGA-3 (2nd Phase 3) and LYRA-1 (1-year safety) trials are planned to begin in 2023.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Clinical and Regulatory Development

  • In September, the Company announced that the last of the 103 enrolled patients in the ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial of oral APX3330 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) completed the final visit of the 24-week study.

  • In September, the Company announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a small-business waiver of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) fee of $3.1 million for the 505(b)(2) NDA for Nyxol.

Presentations, Publications, and Conferences

  • Year to date, Ocuphire was represented at multiple key ophthalmological conferences with updates on Nyxol in RM, presbyopia and night vision disturbances, as well as masked safety data for APX3330 in DR. In total, more than 25 papers, posters, and panel talks were presented over 20 medical and industry conferences. Highlights in October and early November 2022:

    • Mitchell Jackson, MD presented a poster highlighting presbyopia data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

    • Prominent optometry thought leaders and clinical trial investigators Justin Schweitzer, OD, Mitch Ibach, OD, Leslie O’Dell, OD, Shane Foster, OD, Doug , Devries, OD and Shane Kannarr, OD presented six posters on Nyxol and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA.

    • The Company announced publication of an earlier Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with severe night vision disturbances in the BMC Ophthalmology peer-reviewed journal. The publication can be accessed here.

  • In October, the Company held a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on oral APX3330. The event featured presentations by KOLs Peter Kaiser, MD, from the Cleveland Clinic, Caroline Baumal, MD, from Tufts Medical Center, and David Lally, MD, from New England Retina Consultants. KOL. The discussion highlighted the unmet need and current treatment landscape for DR/DME and included new data on study demographics and 24-week masked safety data from the ZETA-1 trial. A replay of the event can be found on the company’s corporate website here.

Corporate

  • On August 2, 2022, Ocuphire was granted extended intellectual property protection for Nyxol with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,400,077 with claims directed to methods for mydriasis treatment using phentolamine, extended by 5 years into 2039.

  • In September, the Company appointed seven new Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) across retina, cornea/refractive, and medical optometry to its Medical Advisory Board (MAB): Anat Loewenstein, MD, PhD, Caroline Baumal, MD, Zaina Al-Mohtaseb, MD, Inder Paul Singh, MD, Leslie O’Dell, OD, Selina McGee, OD, Justin Schweitzer, OD.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, Ocuphire had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $13.9 million. Based on current projections, management believes the current cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2023. Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.5 million, with a cumulative total for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, of $14.5 million.

General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $1.7 million and $5.2 million, respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $6.7 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the comparable quarter in 2021 was largely attributed to an increase in legal costs on a net basis. The decrease from the comparable nine months in 2021 was largely attributed to a non-cash settlement with certain investors in the comparable prior year period, offset by a slight increase in general and administrative expenses attributed to higher payroll and other operating costs in the current year period when compared to the comparable prior year period.

Research and development expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $2.8 million and $10.8 million, respectively, compared to $3.1 million and $10.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease from the comparable quarter in 2021 was primarily attributable to the completion of clinical trials and the timing of manufacturing activities for Nyxol and APX3330. The increase from the comparable nine months in 2021 was primarily attributable to the timing of clinical trials and manufacturing activities for Nyxol and APX3330 as well as regulatory, preclinical and other development activities.

The total loss from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.5 million and $16.0 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $16.6 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.5 million and $16.1 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $50.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($0.22) and ($0.82) per share, respectively, compared to ($0.25) and ($3.64) per share, respectively, for the comparable periods in 2021.

For further details on Ocuphire’s financial results, refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders.

The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size and is being developed for three indications, including reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD). Nyxol has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials, including recently reported positive data from the following trials:

  • MIRA-2 (NCT04620213), MIRA-3 (NCT05134974), and MIRA-4 (NCT05223478 pediatric safety trial) registration trials for the treatment of RM

  • VEGA-1 (NCT04675151) Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, which evaluated both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy

  • LYNX-1 (NCT04638660) Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for night vision disturbances (NVD)

Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). APX3330 has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Company announced the completion of last patient last visit in late August in ZETA-1 (NCT04692688).

For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning clinical and regulatory milestones for Ocuphire’s indications, including Ocuphire’s potential NDA submission, initiation of certain trials, and receipt of topline data, Ocuphire’s business strategy and potential growth, and commercialization of Ocuphire’s product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based upon Ocuphire’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (I) the success and timing of regulatory submissions and pre-clinical and clinical trials, including enrollment and data readouts; (ii) regulatory requirements or developments; (iii) changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; (iv) changes in capital resource requirements; (v) risks related to the inability of Ocuphire to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; (vi) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, (vii) changes in market opportunities, (viii) the effects of COVID-19 on clinical programs and business operations, (ix) the success and timing of commercialization of any of Ocuphire’s product candidates and (x) the maintenance of Ocuphire’s intellectual property rights. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors detailed in documents that have been and may be filed by Ocuphire from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ocuphire undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Corporate

Investor Relations

Mina Sooch, MBA
CEO & Founder
ir@ocuphire.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Bret Shapiro
CoreIR
brets@coreir.com


 

 

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

 

As of

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,855

 

 

$

24,534

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

605

 

 

 

1,314

 

Short-term investments

 

101

 

 

 

219

 

Total current assets

 

14,561

 

 

 

26,067

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7

 

 

 

10

 

Total assets

$

14,568

 

 

$

26,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,468

 

 

$

1,584

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,223

 

 

 

1,733

 

Short-term loan

 

 

 

 

538

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,691

 

 

 

3,855

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

2,691

 

 

 

3,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021; no shares
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021.

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001; 75,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 20,801,506
and 18,845,828 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

117,296

 

 

 

111,588

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(105,421

)

 

 

(89,368

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

11,877

 

 

 

22,222

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

14,568

 

 

$

26,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Collaborations revenue

 

$

 

 

$

489

 

 

$

 

 

$

589

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,703

 

 

 

1,595

 

 

 

5,215

 

 

 

6,707

 

Research and development

 

 

2,835

 

 

 

3,126

 

 

 

10,769

 

 

 

10,437

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

4,538

 

 

 

4,721

 

 

 

15,984

 

 

 

17,144

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(4,538

)

 

 

(4,232

)

 

 

(15,984

)

 

 

(16,555

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

Fair value change of warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(33,829

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

7

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

4

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(4,531

)

 

 

(4,230

)

 

 

(16,053

)

 

 

(50,380

)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(4,531

)

 

 

(4,230

)

 

 

(16,053

)

 

 

(50,380

)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(4,531

)

 

$

(4,230

)

 

$

(16,053

)

 

$

(50,380

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(3.64

)

Number of shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

20,498,229

 

 

 

16,925,006

 

 

 

19,635,651

 

 

 

13,841,067

 


Recommended Stories

  • Tech Earnings Have Sent a Clear Message. The Cloud Isn’t Immune.

    The theory going into tech earnings season was that business spending would offset a consumer slowdown. The opposite has been true.

  • Apellis Pharma Crashes On Unexpected Delay For Eye Drug, Taking A Key Rival With It

    Apellis reported an unexpected delay for its eye-disease treatment, leading APLS stock to crash and taking shares of Iveric with it.

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Got Crushed Today

    As of 1:36 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 20.3%. The catalyst that sent the cloud computing company plummeting was its quarterly financial report, which was surprisingly robust, but apparently investors wanted more. For the third quarter, Cloudflare generated revenue of $253.9 million, up 47% year over year and surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time.

  • Twilio stock plummets on earnings loss, weaker-than-expected guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Twilio.

  • DraftKings sink as sports better user growth under goes a slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at DraftKings shares amid slowing growth within the online sports gambling space.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Just Jumped 12%

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are electrifying investors Friday morning, scoring an 11.7% gain in share price as of 10 a.m. ET despite missing earnings rather badly last night. Heading into the third quarter, analysts had forecast that Bloom would lose $0.06 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on quarterly sales of $277.2 million. The bad news is that Bloom actually lost $0.20 per share (also adjusted).

  • Carvana Plummets After Morgan Stanley Warns It May Be a $1 Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. shares plunged to the lowest in more than five years after a Morgan Stanley analyst pulled his rating on the auto retailer and said its stock could be worth as little as $1.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.Com, and Li Auto Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks bounced today on hopes that the Chinese government will soon ease restrictive COVID policies.

  • Twilio COO talks earnings, profitability, and the stock correction

    Twilio COO Khozema Shipchandler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sell-off in the company's stock, earnings, growth, and maintaining profitability through cost-cutting measures.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • Why Proto Labs' Stock Plunged 31.1% on Friday

    Shares of rapid manufacturer Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) fell as much as 31.8% in trading on Friday after the company reported quarterly earnings. Analysts expected revenue to be flat, so that was a slight disappointment, but adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 beat estimates by $0.02. Proto Labs is also seeing demand overall soften as customers worry about inventory and look for ways to cut costs.

  • Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    The Nasdaq Index has fallen 34% year to date, with big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (down 46% this year) leading the plunge. While total sales increased by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, operating income fell from $4.9 billion to $2.5 billion, a decline of roughly 49%. As in the second quarter, the bottom-line weakness stems from Amazon's U.S. and international e-commerce segments, which over-expanded during the pandemic and now face lower efficiency.

  • 15 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more high volume penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Penny stocks had become an important indicator of the overall health of the stock market in […]

  • Why Snowflake Stock Fell 6% in October

    Shares of data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell 5.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The valuation has since dropped because of market conditions. The company is guiding for $10 billion in annual revenue by its fiscal 2029 (which mostly overlaps with calendar 2028) with a top-tier free-cash-flow (FCF) margin of 25%, up from trailing-12-month revenue of $1.6 billion and a FCF margin of 11% in the most recent quarter.

  • ‘I lost over 21% in 2022.’ I’m 72, retired, and have worked with my financial adviser for six years. I know markets are down, but this massive loss is worrying. Shouldn’t my adviser have had a plan to manage risk at my age?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

    How far off is Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?

    Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Stock Was Down 15.6% This Week

    The stock of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) performed worse than the overall market this week as it fell 15.6% from last Friday's close as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart had fallen as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down a whopping 86.8% year to date as of Friday morning.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.