OFG Bancorp Chief Strategy Officer Ganesh Kumar Sells 5,689 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), a financial institution based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers various deposit products and loans, as well as financial planning, insurance, investment brokerage, and investment banking services. It primarily serves clients in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands.

According to a recent SEC filing, Chief Strategy Officer of OFG Bancorp, Ganesh Kumar, sold 5,689 shares of the company on December 19, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $38 per share, resulting in a total value of $216,182.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 144,094 shares of OFG Bancorp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for OFG Bancorp shows a pattern of selling, with 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, OFG Bancorp shares were trading at $38, giving the company a market cap of $1.776 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 9.91, which is higher than the industry median of 9.07 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.09, indicating that OFG Bancorp was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $34.81. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at OFG Bancorp, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value, supporting the assessment that the stock is Fairly Valued at the current price level.

