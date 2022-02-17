U.S. markets closed

Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

Oil States International, Inc.
  • OIS
Oil States International, Inc.
Oil States International, Inc.

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $19.9 million, or $0.33 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The reported results included: non-cash impairment charges of $2.2 million ($1.7 million after tax, or $0.03 per share) related to write-downs of inventories and fixed assets; severance and restructuring charges of $0.8 million ($0.6 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share); and a non-cash foreign currency translation loss of $9.3 million ($9.3 million after-tax, or $0.15 per share) reclassified from other comprehensive income upon exit of the Company's Argentinian operation. After excluding these charges, the Company's adjusted net loss was $8.2 million, or $0.14 per share.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company generated revenues of $161.3 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $13.4 million. These results compare to revenues of $140.5 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $8.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights included:

  • Offshore/Manufactured Products segment revenue and Adjusted Segment EBITDA (Note B) increased sequentially 34% and 59%, respectively, driven by a 72% increase in project-related revenue

  • Offshore/Manufactured Products backlog increased $11 million to $260 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x, augmented by one notable project award exceeding $10 million

  • Well Site Services Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased sequentially to $6.2 million despite a modest seasonal reduction in revenue

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

"Our consolidated revenues and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA increased sequentially by 15% and 57%, respectively, despite global challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and a modest seasonal decline in U.S. customer completion activity in the Northeast.

"Revenues in our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment led the growth, with a 34% sequential increase driven primarily by higher sales of project-driven production, testing and connector products. Adjusted Segment EBITDA for Offshore/Manufactured Products increased $5.1 million, or 59%, sequentially totaling $13.7 million, reflective of the revenue growth. Backlog grew to $260 million at December 31, 2021 with quarterly bookings of $105 million, yielding book-to-bill ratios of 1.1x for the fourth quarter and 1.2x for the full-year 2021.

"Our Well Site Services segment revenues decreased 6% from the prior quarter due to a seasonal decline in customer activity in our U.S. Rocky Mountain and Northeast regions coupled with slower activity stemming from ongoing infrastructure repairs by operators in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. However, Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased sequentially for the fifth consecutive quarter, given a more favorable revenue mix and the benefit of cost control measures.

"Fourth quarter revenues in our Downhole Technologies segment were up modestly from the third quarter, driven by higher sales of our domestic perforating products.

"We continue to focus on delivering superior products and services to our customers, which are expected to provide sustainable returns to the Company and its stakeholders as industry activity continues to recover from the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are focused on profitable product and service lines and will allocate capital accordingly. With this focus, stockholders' returns should continue to improve."

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $64.0 million, or $1.06 per share, revenues of $573.2 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $38.1 million. The full-year 2021 results included: non-cash impairment charges of $7.7 million ($6.1 million after-tax, or $0.10 per share) related to write-downs of inventories and fixed and lease assets; severance and restructuring charges of $7.5 million ($5.9 million after-tax, or $0.10 per share); a non-cash foreign currency translation loss of $9.3 million ($9.3 million after-tax, or $0.15 per share) reclassified from other comprehensive income upon exit of the Company's Argentinian operation; and non-cash gains of $4.0 million ($3.2 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share) associated with debt extinguishments. After excluding these charges and credits, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $45.8 million, or $0.76 per share.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data tables)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $92.2 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to revenues of $69.0 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.6 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. Revenues increased 34% sequentially, driven primarily by increases in project-driven and service revenues of 72% and 17%, respectively. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 15%, compared to 12% in the third quarter of 2021.

Backlog totaled $260 million as of December 31, 2021, a 4% sequential increase from September 30, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the segment received one notable project award exceeding $10 million. Fourth quarter 2021 bookings totaled $105 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x and a full-year ratio of 1.2x.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $43.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to revenues of $46.0 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin the fourth quarter of 2021 was 14%, compared to 13% in the third quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the segment recorded non-cash inventory and fixed asset impairment charges of $2.2 million due to the decision to exit certain non-performing service lines.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $25.8 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to revenues of $25.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $1.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter 2021, the segment recorded bad debt expense of $0.7 million on a receivable from a customer which announced liquidation in January 2022. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1%, compared to 6% in the third quarter of 2021.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $6.7 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Other Income (Expense), Net

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a $9.3 million non-cash loss associated with the reclassification of unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss), which were released upon the liquidation of the Company's Argentinian operation. An offsetting non-cash benefit was recognized as other comprehensive income in the fourth quarter.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized an effective tax rate benefit of 1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, which compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 21% in the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate benefit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was below the U.S. statutory rate primarily due to certain non-deductible expenses, including the non-cash currency translation loss.

Financial Condition

No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at December 31, 2021. Cash totaled $52.9 million, compared to $67.6 million at September 30, 2021. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $101.7 million at December 31, 2021 with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $48.9 million.

The Company's total debt represented 20% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for February 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 (847) 585-4405 internationally and using the passcode 50277012. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its customers, the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the subsequently filed Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues:

Products

$

89,401

$

70,409

$

73,051

$

299,293

$

331,272

Services

71,919

70,119

64,326

273,868

306,803

161,320

140,528

137,377

573,161

638,075

Costs and expenses:

Product costs

72,890

60,310

62,992

246,589

287,615

Service costs

60,357

56,897

52,517

223,807

274,190

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization expense presented below)(1)

133,247

117,207

115,509

470,396

561,805

Selling, general and administrative expense

20,297

20,078

22,597

83,692

94,102

Depreciation and amortization expense

18,655

19,657

23,237

80,741

98,543

Impairments of goodwill

406,056

Impairments of fixed and lease assets

722

4,257

4,166

12,447

Other operating income, net

(328

)

(275

)

141

(1,042

)

(538

)

172,593

156,667

165,741

637,953

1,172,415

Operating loss

(11,273

)

(16,139

)

(28,364

)

(64,792

)

(534,340

)

Interest expense, net

(2,577

)

(2,569

)

(2,637

)

(10,170

)

(13,869

)

Other income (expense), net(2)

(6,289

)

2,137

368

1,628

13,880

Loss before income taxes

(20,139

)

(16,571

)

(30,633

)

(73,334

)

(534,329

)

Income tax benefit

269

3,529

11,886

9,341

65,946

Net loss

$

(19,870

)

$

(13,042

)

$

(18,747

)

$

(63,993

)

$

(468,383

)

Net loss per share:

Basic

$

(0.33

)

$

(0.22

)

$

(0.31

)

$

(1.06

)

$

(7.83

)

Diluted

$

(0.33

)

$

(0.22

)

$

(0.31

)

$

(1.06

)

$

(7.83

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

60,380

60,377

59,885

60,293

59,812

Diluted

60,380

60,377

59,885

60,293

59,812

________________

(1) In the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) included non-cash inventory impairment charges of $1.5 million (in service costs) and $3.6 million ($2.1 million in product costs and $1.5 million in service costs), respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) included non-cash inventory impairment charges of $5.9 million (in product costs) and $31.2 million ($17.9 million in product costs and $13.3 million in service costs), respectively.

(2) Other income (expense), net in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included a non-cash loss of $9.3 million associated with the reclassification of unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments which were released upon the liquidation of an international operation. Additionally, for the year ended December 31, 2021, non-cash gains of $4.0 million were recognized in connection with purchases of $131.4 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-cash gains of $10.7 million were recognized in connection with the purchases of $34.9 million in principal amount of the 2023 Notes.


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

52,852

$

72,011

Accounts receivable, net

186,080

163,135

Inventories, net

168,573

170,376

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,222

18,071

Total current assets

426,727

423,593

Property, plant, and equipment, net

338,583

383,562

Operating lease assets, net

25,388

33,140

Goodwill, net

76,412

76,489

Other intangible assets, net

185,749

205,749

Other noncurrent assets

32,889

29,727

Total assets

$

1,085,748

$

1,152,260

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

18,262

$

17,778

Accounts payable

63,343

46,433

Accrued liabilities

43,401

44,504

Current operating lease liabilities

6,481

7,620

Income taxes payable

2,564

2,413

Deferred revenue

43,236

43,384

Total current liabilities

177,287

162,132

Long-term debt

160,488

165,759

Long-term operating lease liabilities

23,452

29,166

Deferred income taxes

3,637

14,263

Other noncurrent liabilities

25,058

23,309

Total liabilities

389,922

394,629

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

739

733

Additional paid-in capital

1,105,135

1,122,945

Retained earnings

281,567

329,327

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66,031

)

(71,385

)

Treasury stock

(625,584

)

(623,989

)

Total stockholders' equity

695,826

757,631

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,085,748

$

1,152,260


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(63,993

)

$

(468,383

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

80,741

98,543

Impairments of goodwill

406,056

Impairments of inventories

3,581

31,151

Impairments of fixed and lease assets

4,166

12,447

Stock-based compensation expense

7,879

8,431

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

2,314

7,736

Deferred income tax benefit

(8,639

)

(24,404

)

Release of foreign currency translation adjustments on liquidation of an international operation

9,320

Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes

(4,022

)

(10,721

)

Gains on disposals of assets

(6,472

)

(2,444

)

Other, net

(511

)

4,668

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(24,407

)

63,876

Inventories

(10,334

)

17,578

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17,727

(37,315

)

Deferred revenue

(148

)

25,549

Other operating assets and liabilities, net

(8

)

(13

)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

7,194

132,755

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(17,517

)

(12,749

)

Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

11,527

9,601

Other, net

(636

)

(581

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(6,626

)

(3,729

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Revolving credit facility borrowings

12,873

72,173

Revolving credit facility repayments

(31,873

)

(105,104

)

Issuance of 4.75% convertible senior notes

135,000

Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes

(125,952

)

(20,078

)

Other debt and finance lease repayments, net

(230

)

(8,222

)

Payment of financing costs

(7,791

)

(1,041

)

Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements
due to vesting of stock awards

(1,595

)

(2,745

)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(19,568

)

(65,017

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(159

)

(491

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(19,159

)

63,518

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

72,011

8,493

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

52,852

$

72,011

Cash paid (received) for:

Interest

$

6,532

$

6,402

Income taxes, net

152

(36,766

)


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,
2021(2)

September 30,
2021(3)

December 31,
2020(4)

December 31,
2021(5)

December 31,
2020(6)

Revenues:

Offshore/Manufactured Products(1):

Project-driven products

$

43,603

$

25,294

$

36,340

$

122,097

$

165,497

Short-cycle products

18,212

18,682

6,808

65,174

48,142

Other products and services

30,394

25,027

32,370

111,458

126,661

Total Offshore/Manufactured Products

92,209

69,003

75,518

298,729

340,300

Downhole Technologies

25,775

25,527

23,193

103,492

97,936

Well Site Services

43,336

45,998

38,666

170,940

199,839

Total revenues

$

161,320

$

140,528

$

137,377

$

573,161

$

638,075

Operating income (loss):

Offshore/Manufactured Products

$

7,802

$

1,764

$

1,408

$

15,447

$

(80,794

)

Downhole Technologies

(4,525

)

(5,035

)

(8,019

)

(13,470

)

(224,414

)

Well Site Services

(7,818

)

(5,250

)

(11,642

)

(34,511

)

(193,388

)

Corporate

(6,732

)

(7,618

)

(10,111

)

(32,258

)

(35,744

)

Total operating loss

$

(11,273

)

$

(16,139

)

$

(28,364

)

$

(64,792

)

$

(534,340

)

________________

(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

(2) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.2 million. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash inventory and fixed asset impairment charges of $1.5 million and $0.7 million, respectively, and severance and restructuring charges of $0.3 million.

(3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million and severance and restructuring charges of $0.1 million. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.4 million.

(4) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included $0.6 million of severance and restructuring charges in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed and lease asset impairment charges of $3.6 million and severance and restructuring charges of $0.7 million. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $0.7 million and severance and restructuring charges of $0.2 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.2 million of severance charges.

(5) Operating income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $0.9 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million and severance and restructuring charges of $0.8 million. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed asset and operating lease impairment charges of $4.2 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $1.5 million and severance and restructuring charges of $4.3 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.6 million of severance charges.

(6) Operating income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $86.5 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $16.2 million and $1.4 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $192.5 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $5.9 million, non-cash fixed asset and lease impairment charges of $3.6 million and $2.0 million of severance and restructuring charges. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $127.1 million, a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $9.0 million, non-cash fixed asset impairment charges of $8.8 million and $4.3 million of severance and restructuring charges. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.4 million of severance charges.


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31
2021

December 31,
2020

Offshore/Manufactured Products:

Operating income (loss)

$

7,802

$

1,764

$

1,408

$

15,447

$

(80,794

)

Other income, net

21

881

82

770

542

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,502

5,662

5,376

22,190

21,881

Impairment of goodwill

86,500

Impairment of inventories

16,249

Segment EBITDA

13,325

8,307

6,866

38,407

44,378

Severance and restructuring charges

330

256

633

868

1,355

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

13,655

$

8,563

$

7,499

$

39,275

$

45,733

Downhole Technologies:

Operating loss

$

(4,525

)

$

(5,035

)

$

(8,019

)

$

(13,470

)

$

(224,414

)

Other income (expense), net

(4

)

16

(6

)

(81

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,455

4,226

5,745

17,591

22,649

Impairment of goodwill

192,502

Impairment of inventories

2,113

2,113

5,921

Impairment of fixed and lease assets

3,602

3,602

Segment EBITDA

(70

)

1,300

1,344

6,228

179

Severance and restructuring charges

202

129

703

809

2,018

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

132

$

1,429

$

2,047

$

7,037

$

2,197

Well Site Services:

Operating loss

$

(7,818

)

$

(5,250

)

$

(11,642

)

$

(34,511

)

$

(193,388

)

Other income

3,010

1,260

270

6,162

2,698

Depreciation and amortization expense

8,511

9,531

11,906

40,152

53,240

Impairment of goodwill

127,054

Impairments of inventories

1,468

1,468

8,981

Impairments of fixed and lease assets

722

655

4,166

8,845

Segment EBITDA

5,893

5,541

1,189

17,437

7,430

Severance and restructuring charges

257

352

219

4,266

4,311

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

6,150

$

5,893

$

1,408

$

21,703

$

11,741

Corporate:

Operating loss

$

(6,732

)

$

(7,618

)

$

(10,111

)

$

(32,258

)

$

(35,744

)

Other income (expense)

(9,320

)

(5,298

)

10,721

Depreciation and amortization expense

187

238

210

808

773

Release of foreign currency translation adjustments on
liquidation of an international operation

9,320

9,320

Gains on extinguishment of debt

(4,022

)

(10,721

)

EBITDA

(6,545

)

(7,380

)

(9,901

)

(31,450

)

(34,971

)

Severance charges

1,169

1,555

1,385

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(6,545

)

$

(7,380

)

$

(8,732

)

$

(29,895

)

$

(33,586

)


OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (A)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Net loss

$

(19,870

)

$

(13,042

)

$

(18,747

)

$

(63,993

)

$

(468,383

)

Interest expense, net

2,577

2,569

2,637

10,170

13,869

Income tax benefit

(269

)

(3,529

)

(11,886

)

(9,341

)

(65,946

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

18,655

19,657

23,237

80,741

98,543

Impairments of goodwill

406,056

Impairments of inventories

1,468

2,113

3,581

31,151

Impairments of fixed and lease assets

722

4,257

4,166

12,447

Release of foreign currency translation adjustments on
liquidation of an international operation

9,320

9,320

Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes

(4,022

)

(10,721

)

Consolidated EBITDA

12,603

7,768

(502

)

30,622

17,016

Severance and restructuring charges

789

737

2,724

7,498

9,069

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA

$

13,392

$

8,505

$

2,222

$

38,120

$

26,085

________________

(A) The terms Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA consist of net loss plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash asset impairment charges and a non-cash loss associated with the reclassification of unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments which were released upon the liquidation of an international operation, less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes") and adjustments for certain other items. Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net loss or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

(B) The terms EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash asset impairment charges and a non-cash loss associated with the reclassification of unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments which were released upon the liquidation of an international operation, less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes and adjustments for certain other items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

Company Contact:

Lloyd A. Hajdik
Oil States International, Inc.
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
713-652-0582
SOURCE: Oil States International, Inc.


