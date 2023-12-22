Okta Inc CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 7,449 Shares

On December 18, 2023, Todd Mckinnon, CEO of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), sold 7,449 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Okta Inc is a publicly traded company that provides identity management solutions. The platform helps organizations manage and secure user authentication into applications, and it facilitates developers in building identity controls into applications, website web services, and devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,934 shares of Okta Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction on December 18 is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Okta Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 23 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Okta Inc were trading at $83.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.722 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.57, indicating that Okta Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, as insiders may sell shares for various reasons, including diversifying their investments or meeting personal financial needs.

