Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2024

Okta, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.63, expectations were $0.51. Okta, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Dave Gennarelli: Hi, everybody. Welcome to Okta's Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Webcast. I'm Dave Gennarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta. With me in today's meeting, we have Todd McKinnon, our Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Brett Tighe, our Chief Financial Officer. At around the same time that the earnings press release hit the wire, we posted supplemental commentary to the IR website. This posted commentary contains a large portion of what would historically be the opening commentary, including customer commentary, product-related news, and a review of our financial results. This new format allows listeners to review that information before this call. It also allows us to spend more time discussing other news items and strategy while leaving more time for Q&A.

Today's meeting will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Information on factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC from time to time, including the section titled Risk Factors in our previously filed Form 10-Q.

A mobile application developer programming on a tablet, illustrating the power of the company's adaptive multi-factor authentication.

In addition, during today's meeting, we will discuss non-GAAP financial results. Though we may not state it explicitly during the meeting, all references to profitability are non-GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and a discussion of the limitations of using non-GAAP measures versus their closest GAAP equivalents is available in our earnings release. You can also find more detailed information in our supplemental financial materials, which include trended financial statements and key metrics posted on our Investor Relations website. In today's meeting we will quote a number of numeric or growth changes as we discuss our financial performance.

Story continues

And unless otherwise noted, each such reference represents a year-over-year comparison. And now, I'd like to turn the meeting over to Todd McKinnon. Todd?

Todd McKinnon: Thanks, Dave, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. We're pleased with the strength of the business to close out our FY ‘24. Q4 was highlighted by record quarterly profitability and cash flow and strong top line results. Our Q4 financial performance was solid and suggests minimal impact on our financial results stemming from the security incident. The incident is now behind us, but we're using the learnings to reassess and strengthen the security aspects of our own infrastructure, as well as help ensure customers benefit from our experience by further strengthening our products and policies. This morning, we launched an initiative called the Okta Secure Identity Commitment, which is our long-term commitment to lead the industry in the fight against identity attacks.

See also 15 Best Fuel Efficient Cars Under $30K and Top 55 Video Games Of All Time: 2024 Rankings.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.