U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.94
    -0.26 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0436
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9970
    -0.1880 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,092.60
    -1,028.47 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

OKYO Pharma Limited Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OKYO Pharma LTD
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMMLF
OKYO Pharma LTD
OKYO Pharma LTD

LONDON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO, LSE: OKYO) (“OKYO Pharma” or the “Company“), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 625,000 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) at a public offering price of $4.00 per ADS. In addition, OKYO Pharma has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 93,750 ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $2,500,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any. The offering is expected to close on May 19, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “OKYO”, and the ADSs are expected to begin trading on May 17, 2022.

OKYO Pharma intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to advance OK-101 to the filing of an IND to treat DED, to fund the initial Phase 2 clinical trial of OK-101 in DED patients, and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The registration statement on Form F-1 (file No. 333-263326) relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on May 16, 2022. A final prospectus related to the proposed offering will be filed and made available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 and by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OKYO Pharma Limited
OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO, LSE: OKYO) is a biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain. OKYO’s research program is focused on a novel G Protein-Coupled Receptor, or GPCR, which OKYO believes plays a key role in the pathology of these inflammatory eye diseases of high unmet medical need. OKYO’s therapeutic approach is focused on targeting inflammatory and pain modulation pathways that drive these conditions. The Company is presently developing OK-101, its lead preclinical product candidate, for the treatment of dry-eye disease “DED”. The Company also plans to evaluate its potential in benefiting patients with ocular neuropathic pain, uveitis and allergic conjunctivitis.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements including with respect to the creation of a trading market for ADSs representing the Ordinary Shares in the United States. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including market conditions, whether the proposed Offering is completed and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed Offering. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Investor Relations Contact

RedChip Companies Inc.
(Investor Relations)

Dave Gentry +1 407-491-4498



Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineThe largest cr

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Ext

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]