Olema Oncology to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

·2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Sean Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

  • Shane Kovacs, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, will participate in the Breast and Lung Cancer Corporate Panel at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of these events will be available under the News & Events section of Olema’s Investor Relations website at www.olema.com and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IR Contact:
Courtney Dugan, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
ir@olema.com

Media Contact:
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Russo Partners
646-942-5604
ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com


