U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    +0.64 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.00
    +7.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.34 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3014
    -0.0044 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9740
    +0.5350 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,770.18
    +539.67 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.69
    +16.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OLMA
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema,” “Olema Oncology” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company granted a stock option to one new employee to purchase 20,000 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of April 1, 2022. This award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of April 1, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option vests over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock option has a 10-year term and an exercise price of $4.10 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 1, 2022. The stock option is subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan.

Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CONTACT: Contact: Eva Stroynowski Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations eva@olema.com


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were sinking 8.2% as of 12:27 p.m. ET on Monday. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stocks were down 5.3% and 6.4%, respectively. There are different reasons behind each of these stocks sliding today.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Once Again Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling again in midday trading Monday with shares of the movie theater chain down 5.4% at 12:27 p.m. ET. The downturn comes despite CEO Adam ...

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Plunged Further Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) extended its losing streak and plunged this morning, trading down 4.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The cryptocurrency exchange company has fallen out of favor with several analysts in recent days, and today was no different. This morning, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau slashed Coinbase stock's price target to $314 a share from $377 per share while maintaining an "outperforming" rating on the stock, according to TheFly.com.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These companies strike the right balance of potential and leadership, which could help them achieve strong returns over the next decade.

  • Don't Feel Too at Home in CASA, Despite Verizon Deal

    Casa Systems gapped higher after word hit that Verizon was investing about $40 million in the company's common stock. But the technical picture gives some caution.