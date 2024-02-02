Olin Corp Chairman, President & CEO Scott Sutton Sells 584,865 Shares

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), a company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of chemical products, has reported a significant insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Chairman, President & CEO Scott Sutton sold 584,865 shares of the company on January 31, 2024.

Olin Corp is known for its diversified portfolio of chemical products, including chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid. The company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 584,865 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at Olin Corp, with a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Olin Corp were trading at $53.92, resulting in a market capitalization of $6,323.722 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.86, which is below the industry median of 20.24 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current share price of $53.92 and the GuruFocus Value of $50.79, Olin Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

