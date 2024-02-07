On February 6, 2024, Sharat Sharan, the President and Chief Executive, 10% Owner of ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF), sold 36,844 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

ON24 Inc is a company that provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences, and multimedia content experiences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 303,489 shares of ON24 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for ON24 Inc shows a pattern of 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

ON24 Inc President and Chief Executive, 10% Owner Sharat Sharan Sells 36,844 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ON24 Inc were trading at $7.67, giving the company a market capitalization of $325.372 million. According to the GuruFocus Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that it is modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $9.17 suggests a potential undervaluation of the stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

