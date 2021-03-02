U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

Oncology Information System Market by Software, Application and End-user - Global Forecast to 2025

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Information System Market by Software (Patient Information System, TPS, RIS, PACS, Services), Application (Medical, Radiation, Surgical Oncology), Enduser (Hospitals, Cancer Care Centers, Government Institution, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oncology Information Systems Market is Projected to Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 6.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of cancer cases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global oncology information systems market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new oncology information systems is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

In terms of products, Software segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the oncology information systems market is segmented into software, and professional services. Software products include patient information systems, treatment planning systems, and treatment management systems & medical image analysis systems. Significant growth of the orthopedic implants and devices segment is attributed to the ongoing product approval of oncology informatio solutions , increasing agreement between OIS vendors and multinational hospitals for the impementation of oncology information systems , and the increasing availability of these products in major markets. These software allow early recovery of the cancer patients and planned procedure which have led to the growth of this segment.

In terms application, radiation oncology segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the oncology information systems market is segmented into radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology. The radiation oncology segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2019. The increasing prevalence recurrence of secondary cancer cases , growing number of radiosurgery procedures and increasing customer base for oncology information systems for radiology are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the oncology information systems market.

On the basis of end-users, the oncology information systems market has been segmented into hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, ablation & cancer care centers, government institutions, and research facilities. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and disease management, as well as trained personnel, has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. The inflow of cancer patients is considerably higher in hospitals as compared to other healthcare settings, which is another key driver for market growth. More radiosurgery procedures are conducted in hospitals than in other medical facilities, contributing to the large share of this end-user segment.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population prone to develop cancer. Apart from this, the rising number of hospitals and cancer care centers in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for foot and ankle devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Oncology Information Systems Market Overview
4.2 Oncology Information Systems Market, by Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
4.3 APAC: Oncology Information Systems Market Share, by Country and Application (2019)
4.4 Oncology Information Systems Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.5 Oncology Information Systems Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Cost-Benefits of Ois Vis-A-Vis Rising Healthcare Expenditure
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Ehrs and Other Oncology Healthcare It Solutions to Improve Care Quality
5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer
5.2.1.4 Favorable Government Mandates and Support for Oncology Information Systems
5.2.1.5 Potential Benefits of and Technological Advancements in Oncology Information Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Interoperability Issues
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Oncology Information Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare IT Industry
5.2.3.2 Integration of Emr with Treatment Planning Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration Between Various Oncology Information Systems Within the Healthcare Industry
5.3 Technology Analysis: Healthcare It Solutions
5.4 Ecosystem Landscape: Healthcare It Market
5.5 Regulatory Analysis
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 Japan
5.5.3.2 China
5.5.3.3 India
5.6 COVID-19 Impact

6 Oncology Information Systems Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Patient Information Systems
6.2.1.1 Oncology Electronic Medical Records
6.2.1.1.1 the Adoption of Oncology Electronic Health Records is Growing Significantly in Emerging Countries
6.2.1.2 Laboratory Information Systems
6.2.1.2.1 the Need for Accurate, Efficient, and Rapid Transfer of Lab Results Across Networks to Drive Market Growth
6.2.1.3 Radiology Information Systems
6.2.1.3.1 the Integration of Ris with His and Pacs Has Attracted Attention from Stakeholders
6.2.1.4 Chemotherapy Information Systems
6.2.1.4.1 Chemotherapy is Increasingly Being Adopted as a Primary Mode of Treatment for Various Cancer Types
6.2.2 Treatment Planning Systems
6.2.2.1 Radiotherapy Treatment Planning Systems
6.2.2.1.1 Radiotherapy Treatment Planning Systems to Witness Increased Adoption for the Treatment of Deep-Seated Tumors
6.2.2.2 Clinical Decision Support Systems
6.2.2.2.1 Need to Minimize Errors and Ensure Regulatory Compliance to Drive the Adoption of Cdss
6.2.2.3 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems
6.2.2.3.1 Better Patient Care with Pulsed-Dose Rate Brachytherapy to Drive the Demand for Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems
6.2.3 Treatment Management Systems & Medical Image Analysis Systems
6.2.3.1 Population Health Management Solutions
6.2.3.1.1 Phm Solutions Aggregate and Provide a Wide Range of Cancer Data for Providers
6.2.3.2 Clinical Integration Solutions
6.2.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Patient Admissions in Inpatient Facilities is a Key Driver
6.2.3.3 Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor-Neutral Archive Solutions
6.2.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Pacs and Growing Generation of Image Data Will Ensure Sustained Demand for Solutions
6.2.3.4 Advanced Visualization and Image Analysis Solutions
6.2.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for Imaging Modalities in Various Indications of Oncology to Drive the Segment Growth
6.2.3.5 Radiation Dose Management Solutions
6.2.3.5.1 Use of These Solutions Allows for the Optimization of Radiation Dose Administration and Management
6.3 Professional Services
6.3.1 Implementation Services
6.3.1.1 Healthcare Organizations Are Increasingly Outsourcing Implementation Services
6.3.2 Post-Sales & Maintenance Services
6.3.2.1 Rising Trend of Outsourcing Driving the Market for Support & Maintenance Services
6.3.3 Consulting & Optimization Services
6.3.3.1 Consulting Services Deliver Optimum Guidance to Healthcare Providers for Implementing Oncology Information Solutions

7 Oncology Information Systems Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Radiation Oncology
7.2.1 Growing Number of Radiation-Treated Cancer Survivors Enhancing the Growth of Oncology Information Systems
7.3 Medical Oncology
7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Surgical Oncology
7.4.1 Need for Structured Healthcare Information Systems to Boost Market Growth

8 Oncology Information Systems Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers
8.2.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers Are the Largest End-users of Oncology Information Systems
8.3 Ablation & Cancer Care Centers
8.3.1 Initiation of Cancer Care Programs and Supporting Reimbursement Plans to Boost the Growth of this Segment
8.4 Government Institutions
8.4.1 Rising Government Initiatives to Drive Market Growth
8.5 Research Facilities
8.5.1 Growing Number of Cancer Research Studies to Drive Market Growth

9 Oncology Information Systems Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Market Share Analysis (2019)
10.3 Competitive Scenario (2017-2020)
10.3.1 Key Product Launches, Product Enhancements, and Product Approvals
10.3.2 Key Expansions
10.3.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions
10.3.4 Key Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2019)
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Mckesson Corporation
11.2 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
11.3 Elekta Ab
11.4 Siemens Healthineers
11.5 Philips Healthcare
11.6 GE Healthcare
11.7 Cerner Corporation
11.8 IBM
11.9 Accuray Incorporated
11.10 Epic Systems Corporation
11.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
11.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
11.13 Raysearch Laboratories Ab
11.14 Curemd Healthcare
11.15 Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.
11.16 Other Companies
11.16.1 Optum
11.16.2 Mica Information Systems, Inc.
11.16.3 Advanced Data Systems
11.16.4 Endosoft, LLC
11.16.5 Amerisourcebergen Corporation

12 Appendix
12.1 Discussion Guide
12.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
12.3 Available Customizations
12.4 Related Reports
12.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75g41n

