Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Oncternal Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2023, Oncternal Therapeutics had US$40m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$35m. That means it had a cash runway of around 14 months as of September 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Oncternal Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Oncternal Therapeutics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$659k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Cash burn was pretty flat over the last year, which suggests that management are holding spending steady while the business advances its strategy. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Oncternal Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Oncternal Therapeutics shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Oncternal Therapeutics' cash burn of US$35m is about 130% of its US$27m market capitalisation. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Oncternal Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Oncternal Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 6 warning signs for Oncternal Therapeutics (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

