One Affiliated Managers Group Insider Raised Stake By 13% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Reuben Jeffery made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$501k worth of shares at a price of US$137 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$162. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Affiliated Managers Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.5% of Affiliated Managers Group shares, worth about US$87m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Affiliated Managers Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Affiliated Managers Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Affiliated Managers Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Affiliated Managers Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

