The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toPROCEPT BioRobotics' (NASDAQ:PRCT) shareholders losses of 14% over that period

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 14% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

With the stock having lost 5.9% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

PROCEPT BioRobotics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year PROCEPT BioRobotics saw its revenue grow by 105%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 14% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While PROCEPT BioRobotics shareholders are down 14% for the year, the market itself is up 12%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 16%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that PROCEPT BioRobotics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

