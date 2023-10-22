One FD Technologies Insider Raised Stake By 24% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for FD Technologies plc's (LON:FDP ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FD Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Seamus Keating for UK£97k worth of shares, at about UK£12.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£12.74). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Seamus Keating was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of FD Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. FD Technologies insiders own about UK£42m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FD Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no FD Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in FD Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for FD Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

