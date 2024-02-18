One Goodyear Tire & Rubber Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ:GT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Max Mitchell is the biggest insider purchase of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$12.31. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Max Mitchell.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.7% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Goodyear Tire & Rubber we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Goodyear Tire & Rubber has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

