One JAKKS Pacific Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in JAKKS Pacific, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JAKK ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JAKKS Pacific

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Lawrence Rosen for US$260k worth of shares, at about US$13.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$23.82. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does JAKKS Pacific Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. JAKKS Pacific insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About JAKKS Pacific Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think JAKKS Pacific insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing JAKKS Pacific. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for JAKKS Pacific (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

