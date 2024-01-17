One Marathon Gold Insider Raised Stake By 200% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Marathon Gold Corporation's (TSE:MOZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Marathon Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Peter MacPhail bought CA$156k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.76). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter MacPhail.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:MOZ Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2024

Does Marathon Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$2.9m worth of Marathon Gold stock, about 0.8% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marathon Gold Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Marathon Gold stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Marathon Gold is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

