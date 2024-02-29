One Paragon Care Insider Raised Stake By 17% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Paragon Care Limited's (ASX:PGC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paragon Care

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Mark Hooper for AU$201k worth of shares, at about AU$0.22 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Mark Hooper was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 28% of Paragon Care shares, worth about AU$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paragon Care Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Paragon Care shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Paragon Care insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Paragon Care has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

