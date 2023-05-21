One Steppe Cement Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Steppe Cement Ltd.'s (LON:STCM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Steppe Cement Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider David Crichton-Watt for UK£895k worth of shares, at about UK£0.32 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.37), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Steppe Cement

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Steppe Cement insiders own 56% of the company, worth about UK£46m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Steppe Cement Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Steppe Cement shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Steppe Cement insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Steppe Cement and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

