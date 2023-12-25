Advertisement
OneSpaWorld (OSW) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OSW's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

OSW has rallied 23.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates OSW could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider OSW's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 3 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting OSW on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

