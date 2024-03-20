Advertisement
Online bank Ally launches home grant program

Sarah Marx
·2 min read
happy smiling young couple holding our first home sign
happy smiling young couple holding our first home sign

Ally Home, the residential mortgage lending arm of Ally Bank, is offering a $5,000 grant for eligible homebuyers in the select markets of Charlotte, Detroit and Philadelphia, the company announced on Tuesday. The upfront lump sum can be applied toward a down payment, closing costs or other expenses related to the homebuying process.

Ally is partnering with HouseCanary, a tech-forward appraisal firm, to help consumers identify grant-eligible properties using the Ally ComeHome search portal. Ally created a one-stop shop with all the tools, resources and products a homebuyer might need, its news release stated.

“Buying a home is an unattainable dream for more than half of U.S. residents, which is why we strive to make homeownership more accessible to a wider range of individuals and families,“ Glenn Brunker, president of Ally Home, said in a statement.

“By bridging the affordability gap and easing the burden of the upfront costs of purchasing, our grants will help more people realize their dream of being a homeowner with the ability to enter the market, build equity and create generational wealth.“

The Ally home grant will be available for prospective homebuyers who are purchasing a primary residence. It will target individuals with an income less than or equal to 100% of the area median income (AMI) in the Charlotte, Detroit and Philadelphia areas, with possible expansion to come in the future.

There is a possibility to combine the grant with other offerings from Ally, including the Fannie Mae HomeReady Mortgage program. It enables consumers to purchase a house with a 3% down payment. Ally is considering expanding the program to more markets in the future.

“By incorporating our ComeHome technology into Ally’s website, we’re equipping Ally’s customers with a user-friendly platform that makes finding grant-eligible properties a simple and efficient process,“ Jeremy Sicklick, co-founder and CEO at HouseCanary, said in a statement.

Ally launched its ComeHome platform in collaboration with HouseCanary in late 2023. The platform has  53,000 users and continues to grow.

