Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Worley's (ASX:WOR) Dividend

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Worley's shares before the 5th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.50 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Worley has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of AU$17.43. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Worley's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Worley paid out 109% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Worley generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 57% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Worley fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Worley's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Worley's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Worley is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Has Worley got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Worley has been growing its earnings per share nicely, although judging by the difference between its profit and cashflow payout ratios, the company might have reported some write-offs over the last year. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Worley's dividend merits.

If you want to look further into Worley, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Worley you should be aware of.

